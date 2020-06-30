LONDON - The soccer players’ union in England believes racial bias is evident during broadcasts of matches based on the language used by commentators in European leagues. The study conducted by Danish research firm RunRepeat in association with the Professional Footballers’ Association found 63% of praise regarding a player’s intelligence was aimed at those with lighter skin, while 63% of criticism for a player’s intelligence was aimed at those with darker skin tones. The study looked at 80 matches in the Premier League as well as the top divisions in Italy, Spain and France this season.
Soccer players' union points to racial bias in broadcasts
