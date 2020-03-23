Spruce Meadows cancels summer show jumping series because of COVID-19

Canada's Eric Lamaze riding Fine Lady 5 during the CP International competition at the Spruce Meadows Masters in Calgary September 8, 2019. World-renowned in the equestrian community, Spruce Meadows has cancelled its summer tournament season because of COVID-19. Four tournaments over five weeks starting June 4 annually draw dozens of international and domestic riders and horses, and thousands of spectators, to the facility in south Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh