LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Switzerland's Carlo Janka was the fastest in training a second straight day for Saturday's season-opening men's World Cup downhill.
Janka, 33, last won a downhill in 2010 and was the overall World Cup champion that season.
The veteran Swiss crossed the line in one minute 47.64, which was over two seconds faster than his time Thursday.
Travis Ganong of the United States was second in 1:48.22 and Austria's Matthias Mayer was third in 1:48.28.
Ben Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was the top Canadian in 39th followed by Jeff Read of Canmore, Alta., in 40th.
The men will also race a super-G on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.
