Canada on the rise in FIFA rankings, cracks all-important top six in CONCACAF

Canada defender Doneil Henry, centre left, celebrates with teammates midfielder Liam Millar (11) and midfielder Alphonso Davies (12) as he celebrates a goal during second half of CONCACAF Nations League play in Toronto on September 7, 2019. -- Canada climbed six places to No. 69 in the latest FIFA rankings, leapfrogging El Salvador to crack the top six in the CONCACAF region. The move, powered by a famous 2-0 upset win over the U.S. on Oct. 15, puts the Canadian men on track to make the Hex -- the most direct route of World Cup qualifying out of North and Central America and the Caribbean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston