Flames say they're investigating alleged racial slur by coach

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters gives instruction during training camp in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The Calgary Flames say they are looking into recent allegations made by a former NHL player that head coach Bill Peters used a racial slur against him 10 years ago. Defenceman Akim Aliu tweeted on Monday night that he had racism directed his way by a former coach in 2009-10 while a member of the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh