Saturday's Games
CFL
Edmonton 21 Ottawa 16
Saskatchewan 41 Toronto 16
B.C. 25 Montreal 23
---
NHL Pre-season
Boston 8 Chicago 2
Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)
Dallas 4 Colorado 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)
Toronto 5 Detroit 0
Florida 1 Tampa Bay 0 (SO)
Calgary 3 Edmonton 2
Anaheim 2 Arizona 1
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 9 Boston 4
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 1 (1st game)
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1
Texas 9 N.Y. Yankees 4
Oakland 1 Seattle 0
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)
National League
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 9 Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 6
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)
Arizona 6 San Diego 5
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (12 innings)
Interleague
Washington 10 Cleveland 7
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.