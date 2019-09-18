Anton Burdasov signs professional tryout contract with Edmonton Oilers

Russia's Anton Burdasov, right, takes out Team Sweden defenceman Klas Dahlbeck, left, during first period IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal hockey action in Buffalo, NY, on Monday, January 3, 2011. The Edmonton Oilers have signed Russian forward Burdasov to a professional tryout contract.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

 NSD

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed Russian forward Anton Burdasov to a professional tryout contract.

The 28-year-old Burdasov has 176 points (89 goals, 87 assists) in 386 career games over 10 seasons in the KHL.

Last season, the six-foot-two, 227-pound Burdasov had 19 goals, 12 assists and 114 penalty minutes in 50 games with Ufa. He also played in the 2019 KHL all-star game.

Burdasov reported to Oilers training camp immediately, giving Edmonton 47 players.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you