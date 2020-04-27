NBA 2K League to start third season May 5 with at least six weeks of remote play

Fans cheer as Charles "CB13" Bostwick, far left, scores for team Warriors Gaming Squad during the NBA 2k League (NBA2KL) professional esports playoffs, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Queens borough of New York. The NBA 2K League's third season, whose original March 24 tipoff was delayed by the global pandemic, will start May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews