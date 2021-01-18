Ottawa Redblacks re-sign LB Fernandez, WR Saunders and RB Flanders

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed linebacker Jerod Fernandez, wide receiver Jalen Saunders and running back Timothy Flanders.
Fernandez joined the Redblacks during the 2019 season after spending time with Washington in the NFL.
He had 53 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in 11 games and was named the Redblacks' most outstanding rookie.
Saunders originally signed with the Redblacks last April. but didn't get to suit up for Ottawa after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had 1,170 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a CFL rookie with Hamilton in 2017. He had 739 yards and two touchdowns in nine games in 2018 with the Tiger-Cats before his season was cut short due to a knee injury.
Flanders had 96 carries 541 yards over the past three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with Ottawa in December 2019.
STAMPEDERS RE-SIGN METCHIE, KASITATI
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie and American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati.
Metchie, a University of Guelph product, recorded 48 defensive tackles in 2019 including four tackles for loss.
He had three interceptions — including his first career pick, which came in the Labour Day Classic against Edmonton — and added seven special-teams tackles and one knockdown.
Metchie recorded three defensive tackles in Calgary's West Division semifinal loss to Winnipeg..
A third-round draft selection by Calgary in 2018, Metchie has played 24 regular-season games over two seasons with the Stampeders.
Kasitati started 16 games at right tackle in 2019, his second season with the Stampeders.
He was part of an offensive line that allowed 34 sacks, the second-lowest total in the CFL. Kasitati also started at right tackle in the Western semifinal.
Kasitati has played 20 career regular-season games for Calgary, making 18 starts at right tackle and two at centre.
ROUGHRIDERS INK FIRST-ROUND PICK
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Mattland Riley.
The six-foot-three, 300-pound native of Melfort, Sask., was selected seventh overall by the Riders at the 2020 CFL draft.
Riley, a two-time Canada West All-Star and a U Sports first-team all-Canadian, spent four seasons at the University of Saskatchewan, appearing in 31 games for the Huskies.
In 2019, Riley was part of the offensive line that helped running back Adam Machart pile up 1,610 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.