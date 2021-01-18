Ottawa Redblacks re-sign LB Fernandez, WR Saunders and RB Flanders

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Jalen Saunders (89) is upended after getting hit by Calgary Stampeders defensive back Ciante Evans (0) during first half CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, October 13, 2017. The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed linebacker Jerod Fernandez, Saunders and running back Timothy Flanders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power