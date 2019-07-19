Thursday's Games

CFL

Calgary 26 Toronto 16

---

MLB

American League

Boston 5 Toronto 0

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 2 / N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 6 Detroit 3

Minnesota 6 Oakland 3

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Miami 4 San Diego 3

Philadelphia 7 L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 4

Washington 13 Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 5 Arizona 1

San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2

---

MLS

D.C. United 4 Cincinnati 1

Orlando City 1 Portland 1

---

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-2) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 10:10 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

---

MLS

Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 10 p.m.

---

