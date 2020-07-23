Vancouver Whitecaps, Chicago Fire forced off the field in Florida weather delay

Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill (27) controls a ball in front of Vancouver Whitecaps forward Yordy Reyna (29) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.The depleted Whitecaps wrap up group play at the MLS is Back Tournament on Thursday, knowing a big win over Chicago Fire SC could keep them at the tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack