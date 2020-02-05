Wednesday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 5 Toronto 3

Boston 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

---

AHL

Syracuse 3 Bridgeport 2

Hartford 7 Springfield 4

Laval 5 Utica 4

Rochester 4 Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 2 Binghamton 1

Grand Rapids 2 Milwaukee 1

Iowa 4 San Antonio 0

Bakersfield 4 Tucson 2

San Diego 4 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Detroit 116 Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 129 Golden State 88

Toronto 119 Indiana 118

Boston 116 Orlando 100

Atlanta 127 Minnesota 120

Oklahoma City 109 Cleveland 103

Memphis 121 Dallas 107

Denver 98 Utah 95

L.A. Clippers 128 Miami 111

---

