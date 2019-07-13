Cardinals great Bob Gibson fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Bob Gibson, left, and Tim McCarver, members of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, take part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory, before a game between the Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)