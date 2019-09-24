James Franklin reclaims Argos' starting quarterback job

Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Anthony Johnson (95) narrowly misses a tackle on Toronto Argonauts quarterback James Franklin (8) during second half of CFL action in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Franklin is set to return as the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

 CLB

TORONTO - James Franklin is set to return as the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback.

Argos head coach Corey Chamblin says Franklin will start on Saturday when Toronto (2-10) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-4).

Franklin replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson in last week's 23-16 loss to the Calgary Stampeders. He went 12-for-16 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown in relief.

Franklin began the year as Argos' starter before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, opening the door for Bethel-Thompson.

On the season, Franklin is 48-of-71 passing (67.6 per cent) for 582 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

