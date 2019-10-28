TORONTO - Norm Stoneburgh, a former all-star centre with the Toronto Argonauts, has died. He was 84.
The Argos announced that Stoneburgh passed away last Thursday.
Stoneburgh, a Toronto native, spent 13 seasons with the Argos (1955-67). He was a CFL all-star in 1965 and was named an East Division all-star on four occasions (1958, '60, '61 and '65).
The six-foot-two, 250-pound Stoneburgh began his pro career at the age of 19. He was named to the Argos' all-time squad in 2007.
After his football career, Stoneburgh became a land developer. He also dedicated time to the St. Felix Centre, Evangel Hall and Dorothy Ley Hospice Care Centre and served as a volunteer with the Scott Mission.
Stoneburgh was inducted into the Etobicoke Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.