EDMONTON - Para athlete Amanda Rummery hopes for the return of a pair of customized bicycles stolen from her Edmonton home.
The 23-year-old runner competed for Canada at both the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru, and world para athletic championships in Dubai in 2019.
Rummery holds Canadian records in the 100, 200 and 400 metres. Her goal is to make her Paralympic Games debut next year in Tokyo.
The bikes were modified for Rummery, whose arm was amputated at age 18 following an ATV accident.
“Living with a physical disability has its challenges, and these bikes were modified to make bike riding easy and accessible for me,” Rummery said in a statement issued by the Edmonton Police Service.
“Adapting to riding a bike with one arm was certainly difficult, though these bikes brought me independence and are very special to me."
A black Cannondale and red Schwinn were stolen from Rummery's detached garage sometimes between Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to Edmonton police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.