Pietrangelo says Blues teammate Bouwmeester in good health

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night, Feb. 11, 2020. Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, file)