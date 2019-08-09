Gimme five: Canadians to watch on Saturday at the Pan American Games

Women's 3000 metre steeplechase gold medallist Genevieve Lalonde leaps over a hurdle at the Canadian Championships in Montreal on Thursday, July 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Saturday at the Pan American Games:

GENEVIEVE LALONDE (TRACK AND FIELD)

The native of Moncton, N.B., competes in the women's 3,000 metre steeplechase. She won the Canadian championship last month.

MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM

Canada goes for gold and a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when it faces Argentina.

KOREY JARVIS (WRESTLING)

The native of Elliot Lake, Ont., finished eighth in the 125-kilogram class at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

MARY PARSONS (GOLF)

The native of Delta, B.C., is three shots off the lead at the halfway mark.

LUKE RAMSAY (SAILING)

The Vancouver native won silver at the 2015 Pan Am Games. He's second in the open dinghy division entering the final day.

