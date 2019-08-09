Gimme five: Canadians to watch on Saturday at the Pan American Games

Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Saturday at the Pan American Games:
GENEVIEVE LALONDE (TRACK AND FIELD)
The native of Moncton, N.B., competes in the women's 3,000 metre steeplechase. She won the Canadian championship last month.
MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM
Canada goes for gold and a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when it faces Argentina.
KOREY JARVIS (WRESTLING)
The native of Elliot Lake, Ont., finished eighth in the 125-kilogram class at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
MARY PARSONS (GOLF)
The native of Delta, B.C., is three shots off the lead at the halfway mark.
LUKE RAMSAY (SAILING)
The Vancouver native won silver at the 2015 Pan Am Games. He's second in the open dinghy division entering the final day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.