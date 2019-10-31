Thursday's Games
NHL
Calgary 6 Nashville 5 (OT)
Montreal 5 Vegas 4 (OT)
---
NBA
Miami 106 Atlanta 97
New Orleans 122 Denver 107
L.A. Clippers 103 San Antonio 97
---
NFL
San Francisco 28 Arizona 25
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
---
NHL
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
