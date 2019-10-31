Thursday's Games

NHL

Calgary 6 Nashville 5 (OT)

Montreal 5 Vegas 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Miami 106 Atlanta 97

New Orleans 122 Denver 107

L.A. Clippers 103 San Antonio 97

---

NFL

San Francisco 28 Arizona 25

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

---

NHL

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

