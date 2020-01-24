Friday's Games

NBA

Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103

Boston 109, Orlando 98

Memphis 125, Detroit 112

Toronto 118, New York 112

Oklahoma City 140, Atlanta 111

Denver 113, New Orleans 106

Houston 131, Minnesota 124

L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117

Sacramento 98, Chicago 81

Phoenix 103, San Antonio 99

Indiana 129, Golden State 118

---

AHL

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 4

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2

Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 3

Belleville 5, Utica 2

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Rochester 5, Laval 2

Hershey 5, Springfield 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 1, Manitoba 0

Milwaukee 7, Rockford 4

Chicago 2, Texas 1

Colorado 5, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2

Ontario 4, Stockton 3

---

