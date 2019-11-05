Wolfpack mum on report that rugby star Sonny Bill Williams' next stop is Toronto

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams, center, is tackled during their match against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama, Japan on September 21, 2019. The Sonny Bill Williams to Toronto move continues to pick up speed. The BBC reported Tuesday that the All Blacks star is set to join the Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, multimillion-dollar deal. The transatlantic rugby league team had little to say about the report, however. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Koji Sasahara