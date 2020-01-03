LAVAL, Que. - Cayden Primeau stopped all 20 shots his way as the Laval Rocket blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-0 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Primeau's second career AHL shutout helped Laval pick up its third win in a row.
Jake Evans, Charles Hudon, Evan McEneny and Xavier Ouellett scored for the Rocket (18-14-4), AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
Jean-Francois Berube stopped 30-of-34 shots for the Phantoms (12-17-5), who are on a five-game slide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020
