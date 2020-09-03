University football teams navigate pandemic hurdles to get back on the field

Montreal Carabins quarterback Gabriel Cousineau, right, is congratulated by Manitoba Bisons head coach Brian Dobie after defeating the Bisons in a CIS university football semifinal game in Montreal on November 22, 2014. One of the first things the University of Manitoba Bisons football team will learn when training camp opens is how to form a socially-distanced huddle. A part of football that's been second nature since they learned the sport now requires players standing two metres apart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes