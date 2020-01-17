Friday's Games
NHL
Anaheim 2 Carolina 1 (OT)
Pittsburgh 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay 7 Winnipeg 1
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 4 Rockford 1
Springfield 4 Syracuse 1
Utica 6 Hartford 3
Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 1
Bridgeport 2 Providence 1
Cleveland 4 Rochester 3
San Jose 3 Iowa 1
Texas 4 WB/Scranton 3
Colorado 6 Bakersfield 2
Ontario 5 Stockton 1
San Diego 4 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 100 Chicago 89
Indiana 116 Minnesota 114
Toronto 140 Washington 111
Memphis 113 Cleveland 109
Miami 115 Oklahoma City 108
Atlanta 121 San Antonio 120
Dallas 120 Portland 112
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.