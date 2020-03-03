Perspective helps Canadian Mackenzie Hughes excel at Honda Classic

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits from off of the 18th hole during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes never lost faith in his game, even as he struggled through five consecutive missed cuts to start 2020. But Hughes' professional troubles paled in comparison to the suffering of his friend Daniel Meggs, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 29 on Feb. 23, three weeks before his wife's due date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Lynne Sladky