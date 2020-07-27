York 9 FC adds Spanish forward Alvaro Rivero to Canadian Premier League roster

TORONTO - York 9 FC has signed Spanish forward Alvaro Rivero.
The 23-year-old was with the Real Madrid academy from age nine to 19. He joins the Canadian Premier League team from the CD Leganes reserve team.
Rivero, who arrived in Canada on Sunday, will join York 9 after fulfilling his 14-day quarantine.
"We had discussions with Alvaro back in January, but he decided to see out the current season in Spain," York 9 managing consultant Angus McNab said in a statement.
"I knew it was just a short-term agreement that he had signed, so he never really came off our board ... It has come together quite quickly and we now have another versatile forward who adds to the depth of the squad."
York 9 released Brazilian striker Jaco to make room for the Spaniard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.