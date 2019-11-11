Ticats' coach Steinauer not about to change approach heading into East final

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer waves to people in the crowd following CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., on November 2, 2019. Orlondo Steinauer knows full well what Trevor Harris did in the East Division semifinal but isn't going to spend the week focusing on the Edmonton Eskimos quarterback. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach will prepare for the East Division final against Edmonton on Sunday like he has for every other game this season: concentrating on his team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power