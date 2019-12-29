VANCOUBER, B.C. - Brodie Merrill scored 1:45 into overtime and added two assists to lead the edge the Vancouver Warriors 11-10 in exciting NLL action on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Arena.
Connor Fields had four goals to lead the Seals (1-3), while Wesley Berg had five assists. Connor Kearnan scored twice, Kyle Buchanan had a goal and two assists, while Graydon Bradley, Johnny Pearson and Cameron Holding also found the back of the net.
Frank Scigliano made 46 saves for the win.
Jordan McBride and Mitch Jones each had a hat trick for Vancouver (1-2), with Jones adding five assists. Keegan Bal also added six points, with a goal and five assists. Logan Schuss, Derek Lloyd and Riley Loewen also scored.
Eric Penney stopped 47 shots in net for the Warriors.
Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.