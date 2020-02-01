Saturday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 2, Columbus 1, OT
Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Montreal 4, Florida 0
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Rangers 1, Detroit 0
Dallas 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Toronto 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Vegas 3, Nashville 0
Boston 6, Minnesota 1
Chicago 3, Arizona 2, SO
Edmonton 8, Calgary 3
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1
Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 0
---
AHL
Cleveland 3, Utica 2
Charlotte 4, Toronto 3
Belleville 5, Laval 4
Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 0
Milwaukee 7, Rockford 1
Ontario 5, San Diego 4
Providence 6, Syracuse 2
Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2
Rochester 3, Binghamton 2
Springfield 2, Hartford 0
Chicago 5, Manitoba 2
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1
Colorado 3, Tucson 2, SO
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 118, Minnesota 106
Miami 102, Orlando 89
New York 92, Indiana 85
Washington 113, Brooklyn 107
Golden State 131, Cleveland 112
Dallas 123, Atlanta 100
Boston 116, Philadelphia 95
San Antonio 114, Charlotte 90
L.A. Lakers 129, Sacramento 113
Portland 124, Utah 107
---
NLL
Vancouver 10, New England 6
San Diego 17, Colorado 10
---
