Saturday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 2, Columbus 1, OT

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Montreal 4, Florida 0

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 1, Detroit 0

Dallas 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Toronto 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Vegas 3, Nashville 0

Boston 6, Minnesota 1

Chicago 3, Arizona 2, SO

Edmonton 8, Calgary 3

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 0

---

AHL

Cleveland 3, Utica 2

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Belleville 5, Laval 4

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 0

Milwaukee 7, Rockford 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 4

Providence 6, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 2, Hartford 0

Chicago 5, Manitoba 2

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1

Colorado 3, Tucson 2, SO

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 118, Minnesota 106

Miami 102, Orlando 89

New York 92, Indiana 85

Washington 113, Brooklyn 107

Golden State 131, Cleveland 112

Dallas 123, Atlanta 100

Boston 116, Philadelphia 95

San Antonio 114, Charlotte 90

L.A. Lakers 129, Sacramento 113

Portland 124, Utah 107

---

NLL

Vancouver 10, New England 6

San Diego 17, Colorado 10

---

