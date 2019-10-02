Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 5 Ottawa 3
Washington 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2
Vegas 4 San Jose 1
---
MLB Post-season
American League Wild Card
Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 1
(Rays advance to ALDS)
---
