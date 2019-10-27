Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB Post-Season
World Series
Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
NFL
Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, 1 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
---
NHL
Florida at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.
---
AHL
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.
---
NBA
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.