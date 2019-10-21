ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - Canada has won its second straight match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, defeating Nigeria by 50 runs Monday.
The Canadians, who beat Jersey by 53 runs Sunday, won the toss and elected to bat. Nitish Kumar led the batting attack at 57 not out after scoring 83 runs in the win over Jersey.
Canada finished at 159 for seven in its 20 innings. Hamza Tariq added 33.
Chimezie Onwuzulike had 33 to lead Nigeria, whose openers combined for just two runs. Jeremy Gordon led the Canadian bowlers with three wickets as Nigeria (0-2-0) finished at 109 for eight in its 20 overs.
The 14-country event, which runs through Nov. 2, offers six spots in the main tournament set for Australia in 2020.
The teams are divided into two groups of seven with Canada drawn in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Nigeria and Oman.
Canada plays Ireland (2-1-0) on Wednesday. Ireland defeated Oman by 35 runs Monday.
The two group winners qualify directly for the T20 World Cup. Teams finishing second and third meet in playoffs with the winners moving on. The losers from the two playoffs face the fourth-placed teams in the group with the winners also advancing.
The six qualifiers will join Australia, Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, which takes place next October.
Canada failed to qualify for the six previous tournaments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.
