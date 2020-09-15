World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

FILE - This is a general view of Petco Park before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 28, 2019, in San Diego. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. The AL Division Series will be at San Diego's Petco Park and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Arlington's Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez, File)