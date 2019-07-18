GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of - Emma Wright and Kyra Christmas scored three goals apiece as Canada crushed South Korea 22-2 in women's water polo action at the world aquatic championships on Thursday.
The win keeps Canada (1-2) alive in the competition after the group stage. The Canadians will face the Netherlands (2-1) in the first elimination round on Saturday.
South Korea (0-3) will be in the classification round.
Elyse Lemay-Lavoie, Monika Eggens, Kelly McKee and Hayley McKelvey had two goals apiece for Canada against South Korea.
