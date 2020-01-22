HFX Wanderers FC sign Canadian youth international Mateo Restrepo

HFX Wanderers FC have signed former Canadian youth international Mateo Restrepo.
The 22-year-old fullback joins the Halifax CPL team from UC Santa Barbara, for whom he played 66 games. The Gauchos made it to the College Cup tournament quarterfinals last month before losing to Canadian Alistair Johnston and Wake Forest.
Restrepo was born in La Ceja, Colombia, and grew up in Toronto, where he went on to play for the Toronto FC academy and TFC II. He has represented Canada at the under-16, -17 and -18 levels.
“He's clean on the ball and technically sound. He can also get up and down the line so I'm happy to have him," Wanderers coach Stephen Hart said in a statement.
Restrepo made his pro debut for TFC II in the USL against FC Montreal in 2015 prior to his college career. He has also spent time in Germany with FC Ingolstadt 04's under-19 team.
Restrepo, the 14th member of the 2020 Wanderers squad, will be at the team's training camp in March.
In other CPL news, Cavalry FC have signed Peruvian forward Jair Cordova.
The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 18 matches in 2019 for Club Juan Aurich S.A. Twice the leading scorer in Peru's second division, he moved recently to top-tier CSD Alianza only to have Cavalry FC activate his release clause.
"Cordova is a talent that we could not pass up on," Cavalry FC head coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement. "His proven goal-scoring record speaks for itself and at 23 years old he still has a lot more to develop.
"We like the way he plays the game with his clever touches, movement and attacking instincts and feel he will be a great addition to our 2020 squad."
Cordova is expected to arrive in Calgary in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.