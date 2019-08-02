Teenage winger Jacob Shaffelburg rapidly making his name at Toronto FC

LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo, left, and Toronto FC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., on July 4, 2019. Teenage winger Jacob Shaffelburg has come out of nowhere this season for Toronto FC, which continues its run of games against Eastern Conference opposition when it visits the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The Galaxy won 2-0. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ringo H.W. Chiu