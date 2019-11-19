Tuesday's Games

NHL

Columbus 5 Montreal 2

Florida 5 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Minnesota 4 Buffalo 1

Boston 5 New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4 Detroit 3

St. Louis 3 Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 2 Nashville 1

Carolina 4 Chicago 2

Dallas 6 Vancouver 1

Colorado 3 Calgary 2

Vegas 4 Toronto 2

Edmonton 5 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Milwaukee 6 Iowa 5 (SO)

San Antonio 5 Chicago 3

---

NBA

Golden State 114 Memphis 95

New Orleans 115 Portland 104

Sacramento 120 Phoenix 116

L.A. Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 107

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.