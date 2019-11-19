Tuesday's Games
NHL
Columbus 5 Montreal 2
Florida 5 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Minnesota 4 Buffalo 1
Boston 5 New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4 Detroit 3
St. Louis 3 Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 2 Nashville 1
Carolina 4 Chicago 2
Dallas 6 Vancouver 1
Colorado 3 Calgary 2
Vegas 4 Toronto 2
Edmonton 5 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Milwaukee 6 Iowa 5 (SO)
San Antonio 5 Chicago 3
---
NBA
Golden State 114 Memphis 95
New Orleans 115 Portland 104
Sacramento 120 Phoenix 116
L.A. Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 107
---
