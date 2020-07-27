WASHINGTON - It's not exactly the major-league debut that Santiago Espinal had been planning on, but in 2020, it will have to do.
The rookie infielder, who played his first game with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Tampa Bay, says he's protecting himself from COVID-19 the best way he knows how: simply by staying put.
Espinal, speaking by videoconference before tonight's game with the World Series champion Washington Nationals, says when he's not at the ballpark, he stays in his hotel room and orders meals via room service.
He says he's not spoken with anyone with the Miami Marlins, who cancelled tonight's home opener after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19, including Espinal's close friend Harold Ramirez.
The game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies was also called off, since the Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.
The positive test results have cast a pall over a stalled, abbreviated season that's not even a week old, thanks to a pandemic that has already forced the Jays to call Buffalo home after the federal government refused to let them play in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.