Tuesday's games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 6 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 9 Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3 (Game 1)
Detroit 10 Chicago White Sox 6 (Game 2)
Kansas City 6 Boston 2
Texas at Cleveland (Postponed)
National League
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 0
Washington 5 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Cincinnati 8 L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 11 Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 11 Colorado 6
Atlanta 12 Minnesota 7
MLS
Atlanta 2 Orlando City 0
