Friday's Games
CFL
Ottawa 30 Montreal 27 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 2
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 3
Texas 5 Detroit 4
Minnesota 11 Kansas City 9
Houston 10 Seattle 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 2
Colorado 5 San Francisco 4
Washington 3 Arizona 0
San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 4 Philadelphia 3 (15 innings)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.