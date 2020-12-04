Chris Finch, Jama Mahlalela join Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors staff as assistants

Toronto Raptors' head coach Nick Nurse directs his team during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Toronto Raptors have hired former New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach Chris Finch and ex-Raptors 905 head coach Jama Mahlalela as assistant coaches for Nick Nurse's staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill