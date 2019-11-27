ST. MARYS, Ont. - Longtime Toronto Blue Jays beat writer Ken Fidlin was named the winner of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's Jack Graney Award on Wednesday.
The Hall presents the award annually to a media member who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada through their life's work. Fidlin, a former baseball columnist at the Toronto Sun, retired in 2016 after more than 45 years as a sportswriter.
"For almost four decades, Ken Fidlin wrote first-rate articles and columns about the Toronto Blue Jays for the Toronto Sun," Hall of Fame operations director Scott Crawford said in a release. "He continues to be widely respected by his colleagues and peers for the high standards he set, his professionalism and his commitment to his craft. We're proud to recognize him with this award."
Fidlin, a native of Norwich, Ont., also worked at the Woodstock Sentinel-Review, Kingston Whig-Standard, Ottawa Journal and Ottawa Today before moving to the Toronto Sun in 1980.
He also served as a baseball columnist at times and wrote about football, golf and hockey as a general sports columnist. Fidlin covered 20 World Series, two Stanley Cup finals, two Olympic Games, five Super Bowls and nine Grey Cups over his 36-year run with the Sun.
Fidlin also co-authored "The Official Blue Jays Album: A Dozen Years of Baseball Memories," with Fred Thornhill in 1989.
"When I read the list of previous Jack Graney honorees — legends like Milt Dunnell, Ernie Harwell, Tom Cheek and my friend and career-long colleague Bob Elliott — it is with some level of disbelief to imagine my name next to theirs," Fidlin said. "It is truly a humbling honour and one I will treasure the rest of my life.
"I want to thank the selection committee and the Hall of Fame's board for extending me this extraordinary privilege."
Details about the award presentation will be announced at a later date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.
