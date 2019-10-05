CHICOUTIMI, Que. - Felix Lafrance scored a hat trick as the Cape Breton Eagles continued their roaring start to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season with a 6-3 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Saturday.
Egor Sokolov chipped in the game winning power play goal for the Eagles at 12:54 of the third period.
Ryan Francis and Shawn Boudrias also scored for the Eagles, who improved to 6-1-0 on the season.
Tristan Pelletier, Vladislav Kotkov and Samuel Houde scored for the Sagueneens (4-1-1).
Kevin Mandolese turned away 24 shots for Cape Breton. Alexis Shank turned aside 19 shots for Chicoutimi.
The Sagueneens went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Eagles went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
MOOSEHEADS 4 DRAKKAR 3 (OT)
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Maxim Trepanier scored in overtime to lead Halifax over the Drakkar.
Raphael Lavoie, Cole Stewart and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for the Mooseheads (3-4-0).
Vincent Dupuis, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Julien Letourneau scored for the Drakkar (2-3-2).
ARMADA 5 OCEANIC 3
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Tommy Bouchard scored twice, including the game-winning short-handed goal, as the Armada defeated Rimouski.
Miguel Tourigny, Yaroslav Likhachev and Maxim Bykov also scored for the Armada (3-2-1).
Cedric Pare had all three goals for the Oceanic (4-2-1).
WILDCATS 2 FOREURS 1
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Elliot Desnoyers scored the game winning goal on a power play as Moncton edged the Foreurs.
Zachary L'Heureux also scored for the Wildcats (5-2-0).
David Noel scored for the Foreurs (1-4-2).
SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 2
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joshua Roy scored a game-winning power-play goal as the Sea Dogs doubled Acadie-Bathurst.
Ben Badalamenti, Brady Burns and Nicholas Deakin-Poot also scored for the Sea Dogs (3-3-0).
Logan Chisholm and Evan MacKinnon had goals for the Titan (0-5-1).
CATARACTES 2 OLYMPIQUES 1
GATINEAU, Que. — Vasily Ponomarev scored the game winning goal as Shawinigan edged the Olympiques.
Jeremy Martin also scored for the Cataractes (5-1-0).
Charles-Antoine Roy had the lone goal for the Olympiques (1-4-2).
VOLTIGEURS 4 HUSKIES 3 (SO)
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Xavier Simoneau scored in regulation and in the shootout as Drummondville edged the Huskies.
Aleksandar Dimovski and Dawson Mercer also scored in regulation for the Voltigeurs (3-4-0), who outscored the Huskies 3-2 in the shootout.
Tyler Hinam had two goals and Louis-Filip Cote also scored for the Huskies (5-2-1).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.
