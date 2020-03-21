NewsAlert: Second Senators player tests positive for coronavirus NewsAlert: 2nd Senators player tests positive for COVID-19 Mar 21, 2020 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators say another one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known NHL cases to two.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Ottawa Senators Player Positive Ice Hockey Nhl Ottawa Coronavirus Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMessage to readersHeavy police presence at Penticton WalmartUPDATE: Mayor says Air Canada decision 'devastating'COVID-19 patient passed through YLWTwo new cases of COVID-19 in IH regionSchools shut down by provinceCOVID-19 update: 12 total cases in IH region1 dead after crash near OK FallsBREAKING: B.C. declares public health emergencyOptions for supporting local eateries Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 28 Osoyoos Desert Society Winter Program Sat, Mar 28, 2020 Mar 28 The Spring Thing Sat, Mar 28, 2020 Mar 29 Westbank Country Opry Sun, Mar 29, 2020 Mar 29 The Spring Thing Sun, Mar 29, 2020 Mar 29 Maiya Robbie at Cannery Brewing Sun, Mar 29, 2020 Mar 31 Jam Session and Open Mic - Penticton Legion Tue, Mar 31, 2020 Apr 1 HOCKEY ACADEMY SKILLS SESSION Wed, Apr 1, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News So what's next for our schools, parents and kids? NewsAlert: Second Senators player tests positive for coronavirus The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada New York scours for medical supplies, scouts hospital sites Trudeau says Canada working hard, but won't be able to get all Canadians home The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada