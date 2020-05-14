Former MLB All-Star, GM and executive Bob Watson dead at 74

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012, file photo, Bob Watson talks about the selections made to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the pre-integration era committee, at the baseball winter meetings in Nashville, Tenn. Watson, a two-time All-Star as a player who later became the first African American general manager to win a World Series with the Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)