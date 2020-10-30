World champion backstroker Kylie Masse racing again after pandemic layoff

Bronze medalist Canada's Kylie Masse poses with her medal following the women's 200m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Masse dubbed her first races in over seventh months "interesting."The 24-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., is competing for the Toronto Titans in Budapest, Hungary, in International Swimming League matches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Lee Jin-man