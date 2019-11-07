Eskimos say ready to take on explosive run and gun Als' QB Vernon Adams Jr.

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris (7) makes the throw against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during first half CFL action in Edmonton on October 26, 2019. The Edmonton Eskimos have a healthy, rested Trevor Harris back at quarterback for Sunday's East semi-final against Montreal, but their fate may hinge on how well they contain the explosive, running and gunning X-factor that is Alouette QB Vernon Adams Jr. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.