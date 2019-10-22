A look at the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal between Toronto FC and NYCFC

Toronto FC's Marco Delgado, left, fights for control with New York City FC's Alexandru Mitrita (28) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in New York. NYCFC has never lost to Toronto FC at home in regular-season play (2-0-4). But Toronto clobbered the New Yorkers 5-0 at Yankee Stadium in the 2016 playoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II