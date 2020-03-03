Knicks spike speculation that director Lee was ejected

Director Spike Lee, left, gestures in a hallway on the event level at Madison Square Garden while arguing with security officers who didn't want to permit him to access his court side seat before the start of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets in New York, Monday, March 2, 2020. Lee later spoke with Knicks owner James Dolan and security and was allowed to get to his seat to watch the game. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)