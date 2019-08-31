LIMA, Peru - The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team is taking home silver from the 2019 Lima Parapan Am games.
Joshua Turek led his team with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Matt Scott chipped in with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists as the United States beat Canada 76-43 on Saturday for gold.
Nikola Goncin paced Canada with 12 points but was just 5 for 18 from the floor. Superstar Patrick Anderson was held in check, finishing with just 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
The Americans controlled the game from the opening tip-off, with the Canadians never holding a lead.
Any chance for a Canada run was thwarted in the third quarter when the Americans used a 15-0 run to make it a 29-point lead heading into the fourth.
Canada shot just 27 per cent and had 15 turnovers compared to just seven for the U.S.
Despite the loss, Canada still qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by reaching the final.
